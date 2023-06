Lil Durk speaks from his heart in his new video, “Sad Song”. Directed by Jerry Production, in the clip he opens with a skit with comedian Dyon Brooks and Durk talks about the good and the bad with his off and on girlfriend, India Royale. “Sad Song” is the latest video off Lil Durk’s new album, Almost Healed.

Watch the “Sad Song” video below.