Lil Durk was supposed to release his new album Almost Healed tonight. He ended up pushing the project back to May 26th but instead he gives fans the official video for his highly anticipated J. Cole collab “All My Life”. Durk had this to say about the collab:

“It’s just a rap that’s just showing you what I been going through. What I been doing lately. Trying to change how I am. Dr. Luke produced it. We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it. ‘Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse… I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it.”

In the visual, Durk & Cole kick their introspective bars surrounded by kids as they speak on their struggles on the come up.

Watch the “All My Life” video below.