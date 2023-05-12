Album Stream: Chinx – CR7

Chinx’s legacy is still held high with the seventh installment of his Cocaine Riot series. In celebration of the 8th anniversary of his passing, the late rapper’s estate releases a surprise posthumous album. Featuring 12 new tracks and guest appearances by French Montana, Jim Jones, Offset, Meet Sims, Lil Crody, Zack, and Gutta Millz. Chinx’s manager Douglas “Biggs” Ellison had this to say about the project:

“Each time we sit down to do a project, I can’t believe how much work was put in to achieve his ultimate goal of releasing the first album.. After eight years we have not only released the first album but keep delivering current timeless gems to the people. CR7 is no different, it’s pure and unadulterated Chinx speaking to the fans! I’m so glad that he can continue to live through the music. Cutting through the noise. What an accomplishment!”

You can stream Cocaine Riot 7 in its entirety below.