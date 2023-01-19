J. Cole drops off a surprise loosey single titled “Procrastination (Broke)”. He found the the beat by going to Youtube typing “J. Cole type beat” in the search engine, and the Bvtman-produced track was the one her picked. Cole said in a text to the producer

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world. It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to cut through……This is some sh*t that would normally stay in the vault, but I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!”

You can stream “Procrastination (Broke)” below.