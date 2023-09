Lil Yachty teams up with J.Cole on his new single, “The Recipe”. Directed by AMD Visuals, the visual centers around Lil Yachty in a theater stunting his lyrical muscle on stage. He then joins Cole in the vacant seating area as Cole leaves Earth on his verse. “The Secret Recipe” follows Yachty and JID’s dual release, “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin’ Dope” and Cole’s recent feature on “There I Go” by Gucci Mane.

Watch the “The Recipe” video below.