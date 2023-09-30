The JBP begins this episode discussing new music which included Rick Ross & Meek Mill reconnecting on a new ‘SHAQ & KOBE’ (), breaking down J. Cole’s verse on “The Secret Recipe” with Lil Yachty (), and Ice & Ish attended a listening party for Yo Gotti’s CMG project (). The room then discusses Brittany Renner sitting down with Shannon Sharpe (), Damian Lillard gets dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks (), Joe comments on the goofy promotion from ESPN & the NFL with Taylor Swift (), and Drake is a number one record away from tying Michael Jackson for most all-time (). Also, Joe proposes a question about battle rappers (), the JBP does some quick hits briefly touching on some lesser important topics including Britney Spears & Doja Cat (), Part of the Show returns (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Lola Brooke (feat. Bryson Tiller) – “You”

Ice | Lil Wayne & Cool & Dre – “To The Bank”

Parks | VIC MENSA (feat. Jay Electronica) – “The Weeping Poets”

Ish | Benji. & Spillage Village (feat. Will Juergens & Cam Chambers) – “Terms & Conditions”

Melyssa | ELIZA – “Heat of the Moon”