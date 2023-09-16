The JBP kicks off this episode with a live reaction to Drake’s new song featuring SZA ‘Slime You Out’ () before turning to a recap of the MTV VMA’s from earlier this week (), and Joe then responds to Cardi B’s recent comments about him (). Diving into new music, the Bionic Six shares their thoughts on Nas & Hit-Boy’s ‘Magic 3’ () and Diddy’s R&B project ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ (). Jonathan Majors is in the news again after a video goes viral of him breaking up a fight (), Flip confronts Joe about recent contract talks (), Jeezy files for divorce (), Melyssa responds to recent comments from Tyler Perry about black women in relationships (), Part of the Show (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Fridayy (feat. Fireboy DML) – “You”

Ice | Killer Mike (feat. Young Nudy) – “ACT UP”

Parks | Johnny Quest(Jq) (feat. Caption the Great & Mr Golden) – “Marty McFly”

Ish | T.I. (feat. Kevin Gates) – “Active”

Melyssa | Kevin Ross – “Ain’t Mine”