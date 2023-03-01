Topic-heavy episode for the JBP as the gang kicks off this episode discussing recent interviews from both Michael B. Jordan at Creed III’s premiere event (12:55) and Maino’s run-in with YouTuber Buba100x (35:55). J-Cole, Drake, & Usher headline Dreamville Fest (47:35), the JBP recaps all the fights from over the weekend (1:04:49), & Nas sells out Madison Square Garden (1:33:00). Also, Joe shares a story about crashing a cookout (1:41:55) and attending Chrome 23 (1:58:12), Part of the Show returns (2:14:22), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jon Vinyl & Kenyon Dixon – “Pressure (Remix)” Ice | Ayilla & DJ Drama – “Kill Us Both” Parks | Tha God Fahim (feat. Your Old Droog) – “Makin Rounds” Ish | Genia – “Introducing” Melyssa | Christine and the Queens (feat. DâM-FunK) – “Girlfriend”