The Bionic Six is back. With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, the gang opens up this episode with their predictions for the Eagles & Chiefs matchup as well as their reactions to Billboard's Top-10 Halftime Performances (12:11). LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list (22:07), HYBE America acquires Quality Control Music for $300 million (43:55), and Billboard/Vibe also wrap up their Top-50 Rappers of All-Time list (52:48). The XXXTENTACION trial is underway and Drake is ordered to sit for deposition (1:01:30), why the Grammy's missed on naming Beyoncé's "Renaissance" as Album of the Year (1:14:20), GloRilla's recent club appearance (1:28:33), Valentine's Day plans (2:08:48), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Secily – “Gah Damn” Ice | Kash Doll & Payroll Giovanni – “LEGIT” Parks | Marlon Craft – “Human First” Ish | Libianca – “People” Melyssa Ford | Little Dragon – “Water”