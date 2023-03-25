The JBP kicks things off this week by diving into new music, beginning with 6lack’s new album (15:12). Next, the collective discusses a couple of controversial headlines, including Tekashi 69 being attacked (22:50) and Troy Ave’s diss to Taxstone after their case concluded (47:25). Joe and the crew then examine Logic’s latest display to prove his “blackness” (1:03:20), 50 Cent vs. Lil Wayne in a Verzuz (1:11:25), and Joe finally purchases Usher tickets (1:22:45). (SPOILER ALERTS AHEAD) Finally, they discuss ‘Snowfall’ (1:40:30) and the series finale of ‘Your Honor’ (1:48:15) and Joe’s displeasure with Master P producing a ‘No Limit’ series (1:59:20). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Victoria Monét – Smoke (feat. Lucky Daye) Ice | Lavish – We Make Sense Parks | Hitboy & Nas – The Tide Ish | Destin Conrad – SWITCH Melyssa Ford | Portishead – All Mine QueenzFlip | Kaleida – Think