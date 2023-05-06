The Bionic Six returns as the gang starts by discussing Melyssa & QueenzFlip’s sensitivity training (13:20) before turning their attention to Ed Sheeran winning the copyright case against him (29:56). Album bundles are returning as Billboard introduces ‘Fan Packs’ (43:21), 50 Cent announces The Final Lap Tour celebrating Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20 years later (58:50), and Mike Budenholzer has been fired by the Bucks just two years after winning a championship (1:12:00). The JBP also shares their thoughts on the death of Jordan Neely (1:24:55), the latest news on the writers strike (1:42:11), Part of the Show (2:41:49), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DaniLeigh – “Tasty”

Ice | Conway the Machine (feat. Fabolous & Benny the Butcher) – “Brooklyn Chop House”

Parks | RJ Payne – “Venom”

Ish | Jidenna – “MiSS BEHAVE”

Melyssa | RITUAL – “Cinnamon”

QueenzFlip | Cau2g$ & Bynoe – “Take ‘Em Out (Riot Mix)”