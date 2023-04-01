The JBP starts this episode with the latest news on Jonathan Majors whose lawyer released text messages that show the woman taking blame for the fight (16:30). Arrests have been made in the Tekashi 69 assault (28:46), Ish discusses China ditching the US dollar (53:22), and plenty of new music dropped this weekend (1:05:01). Also, the gang discusses the state of TikTok & Instagram (1:35:12), Part of the Show returns (1:44:23), + more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kenyon Dixon (feat. Kincy) – “Slow Dancing” Ice | Royce da 5’9” (feat. Redman) – “Royce & Reggie” Parks | 38 Spesh – “Crowned King” Ish | THEY. – “Riptide” Melyssa | Jenevieve – “Love Quotes” Flip | Ty Trilly – “Voice of the Pain”