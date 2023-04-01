Happy Friday! Do you have a Jazz crew? Julian went to the Blue Note, which led to more jokes from everyone. We stay on music and discuss DJ Drama’s album release. Then Mal shares how he saw Lil Nas X gliding at the airport. Unfortunately, but to no surprise, there has been another mass shooting (129th of the year). The team offers their opinions on this ongoing issue. We transition back to the funnies with Rory’s wild April Fool’s story. Rory continues to share the moment he knew it was time to stop playing basketball. We have a Jonathan Majors update (hint: those texts didn’t help) We end today’s episode with an interesting music conversation that involves LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fab. Tune in as the guys discuss all the above + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal