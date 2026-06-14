New Music: The-Dream ft. Usher – Tampa

June 14, 2026

The-Dream reconnects with Usher for a new record titled “Tampa”. Off of The-Dreams’s upcoming project Love/Hate II. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the track moves with a late-night looseness, soft bounce, expensive-detail writing, and the kind of vocal stacking The-Dream has spent years turning into muscle memory. Usher slides into the record without forcing a big guest moment, matching Dream’s pocket with the ease of two artists who know exactly how much space the song needs.

You can stream “Tampa” below.

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