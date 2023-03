After nearly a three year hiatus, Usher returns with his new single, “GLU”. Produced by Lil Jon and Sean Garrett. On the sensual ballad, Usher controls the bedroom with his racy lyrics. “GLU” marks Usher’s first new music since 2020’s “Bad Habits“. Since then, he has appeared on tracks with Ella Mai, Justin Bieber, and City Girls while he continues his residency in Las Vegas and headlining the upcoming Dreamville Festival and Lovers & Friend Festival.

You can stream “GLU” below.