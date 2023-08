The Vegas moment continues as Usher enlists Keke Palmer for the official video for his new single, “Boyfriend”. The visual centers around Keke lip syncing to the song and dancing throughout her Vegas hotel with her girls. Then Usher reunites with Keke at the casino and joins her where they dress and mimic dance moves from Usher’s “You Don’t Have To Call” video. “Boyfriend” follows of Usher’s last single “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Watch the “Boyfriend” video below.