Home Music Video Music Video: EST Gee – XXL Music Video Music Video: EST Gee – XXL By Cyclone - August 16, 2023 EST Gee is doing big things in his new video, "XXL". Directed by Bookoo, Gee brings his grimy bars while flexing his jewelry. Off his upcoming project El Toro 2 which drops August 18th. Watch the "XXL" video below. Spread the love