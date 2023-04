EST Gee goes in on untrustworthy partnas in his new music video, “Lie To Me Some More”. Directed by Bookoo Footage, EST vibes on the rooftop where he remembers former friends and warns them on the consequences of their disloyal actions. “Lie To Me Some More” is off of EST Gee’s latest project, MAD.

Watch the “Lie To Me Some More” video below.