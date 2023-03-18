Home Music Video Music Video: EST Gee – Ball Like Me Too Music Video Music Video: EST Gee – Ball Like Me Too By Cyclone - March 18, 2023 Fresh off his new project MAD, EST Gee gets flossy in his new video “Ball Like Me Too”. In the visual, EST Gee flexes alongside a fleet of luxury cars, iced-out jewelry, and hanging through in the city. Watch the “Ball Like Me Too” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mixtape: EST Gee – MAD Music Video: EST Gee – 25Min Freestyle Music Video: EST Gee – Undefeated Music Video: EST Gee – Blow Up / If I Stop Now