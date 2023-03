Following the release his Heroes & Villains album in December, Metro Boomin has kept the new music coming with both a Heroes edition, featuring the album’s instrumentals, and Villains edition, a “Chopped Not Slopped” version by OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick. And now, he adds onto 21 Savage and The Weeknd-assisted “Creepin” with the official remix featuring Diddy.

You can stream “Creepin (Remix)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***