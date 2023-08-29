Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto calls on BIA and 21 Savage join the for his new single, “BOTH”. Tiësto had this to say about the record

“As a fan of both 21 Savage and BIA, I’m super excited to have collaborated with them on this one. BIA and I had been looking to work together, and after sharing my new track with her and then hearing her verse I instantly knew this would be the one. Before she could cut another verse, 21 Savage hopped on and brought a whole new energy to the project! I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration for this song!”

BIA adds

“This was an amazing track to be a part of! I loved working with Tiësto and 21 Savage. The beat is fire and I’m excited for everyone to hear this record.”

21 also adds,

“This is the type of track you get lit in the club to! Working with Tiësto and BIA was super dope I’m glad I was able to do a verse on this one.”

You can stream the bouncy track below.