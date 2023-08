Following his track “Diamonds” and the J. Cole-assisted “Passport Bros”, Bas just announced his upcoming fourth album will be called WE ONLY TALK ABOUT REAL SH*T WHEN WE’RE F**KED UP and released soon. After the announcement, he premieres his new single/video “Ho Chi Minh”. Produced by Kel-P and directed by Ryan Doubiago. In the clip, Bas kicks his uplifting lyrics while vibing in a hype party.

Watch the “Ho Chi Minh” video below.