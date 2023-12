Bas drops off his new album We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Adekunle Gold, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, FKJ, and Sha Sha.

You can stream We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up in its entirety below..