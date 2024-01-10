Music Video: Bas ft. Amaarae – Decent

Bas continues to push his new album We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up as he gives fans the visual for his Amaarae-featured track, “Decent”. Directed by Danaé Gosset, the animated video tells the story between Bas and his partner during the course of their relationship. Gosset had this to say about the video:

“The video illustrates the challenges of balancing a healthy relationship as an artist while actively pursuing passion and success. The thematic exploration of restraint and escapism is brought to life through a series of performance art pieces interwoven into the narrative.”

Watch the “Decent” video below.