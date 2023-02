Bas, Black Sherif and Kel-P bring their “Blood Sweat & Tears” with their uplifting anthem from the soundtrack of the movie, Creed III. Bas kicks his bars while Ghanaian artist Black Sherif adds his vocals with the beat laced by Nigerian producer Kel-P. Creed III: The Soundtrack is executive produced by J.Cole and Dreamville. This single follows the previously released “Ma Boy” featuring JID and Lute. The movie and soundtrack both premiere on March 3rd.

You can stream “Blood Sweat & Tears” below.