The JBP kicks off this episode recapping their past few days before diving into their opinions on NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah (16:35). A video of YSL Woody allegedly snitching has been released which leads into a conversation surrounding street culture (50:46). Boosie cancels a potential collab album with T.I. (1:19:38), Jonathan Majors' recent photoshoot for Ebony Magazine has sparked controversy (1:32:20), the advancement of artificial intelligence (2:15:30), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Nicole Bus – “Rain” Ice | Yung Bleu – “Games Women Play” Parks | Styles P – “Porsche Lights” Ish | Mario (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – “Used To Me” Melyssa Ford | Th&o. – “Prosecco”