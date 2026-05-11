New Music: 38 Spesh ft. Method Man – The Main Line

38 Spesh is set to push his next project, 8 Shots with a new single titled “The Main Line”. A hard-nosed new single featuring Method Man. Produced by Tricky Trippz, the track puts two generations of East Coast precision in the same lane and lets the bars do the lifting work. Spesh opens with his usual calm pressure, rapping in clipped, controlled bursts that make every line feel measured. Method Man slides in with the veteran ease you expect from him, bending pockets without loosening the song’s grimy focus.

You can stream “The Main Line” below.

