N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. Live from REVOLT WORLD, in this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, Method Man!

The M-E-T-H-O-D Man recently sat down with the us to discuss Wu-Tang Clan’s enduring legacy, his personal growth, and the evolution of hip-hop. The conversation provided a candid look at Method Man’s reflections on his career, his relationships with fellow artists, and his current passions in both music and acting.