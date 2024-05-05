Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 408) w/ Eric Adams (Mayor of New York City)

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the one and only, Mayor Eric Adams!

The mayor of the most iconic city in the world, New York City, Mayor Eric Adams joins us to share his journey!

Mayor Adams, talks the pressure and responsibilities of being Mayor of New York City.

Mayor Adams, also shares stories of building affordable housing, life in the city through the pandemic, and touches on topics related to Migrants, and much much more!

NY General, Mysonne joins us a special co-host!