Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 408) w/ Eric Adams (Mayor of New York City)

in , ,

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the one and only, Mayor Eric Adams!

The mayor of the most iconic city in the world, New York City, Mayor Eric Adams joins us to share his journey!

Mayor Adams, talks the pressure and responsibilities of being Mayor of New York City.

Mayor Adams, also shares stories of building affordable housing, life in the city through the pandemic, and touches on topics related to Migrants, and much much more!

NY General, Mysonne joins us a special co-host!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 345) w/ Earn Your Leisure and 19KEYS Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 347) w/ JT Money Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 363) w/ Rick Ross and Brett Berish Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 382) w/ Smif-N-Wessun Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 396) w/ G Herbo Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 407) w/ Will.I.Am

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *