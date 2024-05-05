Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 272) w/ TANK DAVIS & FRANK MARTIN

in ,

In an electrifying episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, undefeated boxing champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and rising contender Frank Martin take center stage. With 29 wins (27 by knockout), Tank Davis aims to solidify his legacy, while Frank Martin, with 18 wins (12 by knockout), seeks to prove himself among the elite. The tension mounts as they prepare to clash in the ring on June 15th. Tune in to hear firsthand from the fighters themselves as they discuss strategy, training, and the road to victory.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 203) w/ JARON “BOOTS” ENNIS Video: GILLIE & WALLO267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 240) Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 243) “INDUSTRY PLANTS” FT. CHARLAMAGNE & DEION SANDERS Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 253) BEST OF 2023 Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 256) w/ JADAKISS & JAE’WON Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 271) w/ MOJO BROOKZZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *