Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 271) w/ MOJO BROOKZZ

in ,

Mojo Brookzz aka Dyon Brooks is American comedian, actor, and writer has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Mojo’s journey began by leveraging social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, where his video skits resonated with audiences, earning him a massive following. His signature style includes relatable mom and grand-mom impersonations, capturing everyday situations that many people can connect with. One of his standout achievements is the nine-part skit series titled “Thawt in my House,” which garnered widespread acclaim. Mojo Brookzz has also graced the stage alongside notable musical artists and fellow comedians, including Lloyd, Jacquees, Plies, DC Young Fly, and Michael Blackson. Recently, he joined the cast of VH1’s improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out,” where he continues to bring laughter to audiences worldwide.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 193) w/ Glorilla Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 195) w/ RODDY RICCH Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 231) w/ SHAWN PORTER Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 242) THE WHITE FLAG PROCESS Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 257) w/ KEVIN GATES Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 264) w/ OFFSET

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *