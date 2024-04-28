Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 271) w/ MOJO BROOKZZ

Mojo Brookzz aka Dyon Brooks is American comedian, actor, and writer has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Mojo’s journey began by leveraging social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, where his video skits resonated with audiences, earning him a massive following. His signature style includes relatable mom and grand-mom impersonations, capturing everyday situations that many people can connect with. One of his standout achievements is the nine-part skit series titled “Thawt in my House,” which garnered widespread acclaim. Mojo Brookzz has also graced the stage alongside notable musical artists and fellow comedians, including Lloyd, Jacquees, Plies, DC Young Fly, and Michael Blackson. Recently, he joined the cast of VH1’s improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out,” where he continues to bring laughter to audiences worldwide.

