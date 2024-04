N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legend himself, will.i.am!

will.i.am joins us and shares his journey! Will shares stories of working with Prince, Michael Jackson, Black Eyed Peas and many more!

will.i.am talks tech with his latest innovations, FYI.AI, and his partnership with Mercedes as they introduce “MBUX SOUND DRIVE”.