N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legend himself, ScHoolboy Q! ScHoolboy Q shares stories about his journey in Hip Hop. ScHoolboy Q tells stories of his come up, T.D.E., working with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and more!

ScHoolboy Q shares the origin story of his name, creating music and much much more!