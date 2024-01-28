Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 257) w/ KEVIN GATES

Kevin Gates is back on MDWOG to share more wisdom with the people! Kevin Gates is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the founder of Bread Winners’ Association, a record label and management company. He has released four studio albums, including his latest, The Ceremony, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. His raw and honest lyrics, his versatile flow, and his spiritual journey has contributed to his mass appeal and a cult fanbase. Join us and get to know the one and only, Kevin Gates.

