N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legend himself, Grandmaster Flash! Grandmaster Flash shares his journey. The creator of the Quick Mix Theory, Grandmaster Flash explains how he created the technique which gave birth to scratching, cutting, and transforming! Flash shares stories from the early days of his iconic group “Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five” and much much more! Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

