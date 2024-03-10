Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 264) w/ OFFSET

We got the legendary Offset in the house! From his days being one third of the Migos group and movement to his solo work and countless other collaborations, Offset hasn’t had a slow moment in his career. However, Offset’s mission extended beyond music as he stays connected with the people in the communities and gives back to the Philadelphia youth with concert tickets, free kicks, and free game. In the studio, the conversation turned to Offset’s creative process. How does he cook up those chart-topping hits? He reveals his some secrets to his sauce among many other things. Grab a snack and tune in, you don’t want to miss this one.

