N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the one and only, Affion Crockett!

Affion sits down to share his journey in comedy. A master of impressions, Affion shares stories of doing Standup, Film, and much much more!

Affion talks about his new movie “A Hip Hop Story” where a pioneer of hip hop’s culture joins forces with some of rap music’s elite performers in an attempt to save hip hop.

“A Hip Hop Story” is in theaters now!