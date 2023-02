N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with T.I., Terrence J and Joseph Sikora!

Starring in the recently released horror film “FEAR” T.I., Terrence J and Joseph Sikora are here for a good time!

The guys share stories from their individual careers, their experiences filming “FEAR” and much much more!