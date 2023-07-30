No punches are pulled in this weeks episode as we sit down with the legendary former professional boxer and sports analyst, Shawn “Showtime” Porter. Shawn Porter, widely regarded as one of the most skilled and tenacious fighters of his generation, has an extensive track record in the ring. With an impressive career that spans numerous world titles and unforgettable bouts, Porter has established himself as an authority on the sport. However, his expertise doesn’t stop at his prowess inside the ropes; his candid and insightful analysis as a boxing commentator has earned him respect and admiration worldwide. In this riveting episode, the dynamic trio takes a ringside seat to dissect and analyze the highly anticipated showdown between two of the boxing world’s most dominant forces, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford. As insiders with an unmatched passion for the sport, they offer expert insights, breaking down the fighters’ strengths, weaknesses, and fighting styles.

Spread the love