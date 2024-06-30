Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 416 w/ Steve Rifkind and DJ Cassidy

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends themselves, Steve Rifkind and DJ Cassidy!

Legendary music executive & DC Alumni, Steve Rifkind joins us once again to share stories of his career in the music business. DJ Cassidy, host and creator of the show “Pass The Mic” joins us and shares his journey in music.

DJ Cassidy shares stories of DJing at the White House, having Steve Rifkind as a mentor and much much more.

The guys share stories of how they took DJ Cassidy’s hit show “Pass The Mic” live to Las Vegas with special guests Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh and many more.