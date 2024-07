Wallo and Gillie head to the Bay Area to see San Francisco Legend Larry June. He’s one of the biggest independent artists in the world and Wallo’s good friend. Larry and his team took Million Dollaz out on a Yacht ride around the bay. After enjoying the views, the guys chopped it up with Larry about his career, the independent journey, and how to build a team. Gillie gets a little sea sick but rally’s after finding some new friends at sea lol

