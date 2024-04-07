Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 268) w/ ALICIA KEYS

Alicia Keys is back like she never left. Her remarkable career accomplishments include winning 16 Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards, and recognition from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Music Publishers Association1. Alicia’s journey began at a young age—performing at four and playing the piano at seven. She honed her craft, drawing inspiration from soul legends like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. In 2001, she released her debut album, “Songs in A Minor”, which featured the chart-topping hit “Fallin’” and sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Her second album, “The Diary of Alicia Keys”, solidified her status as a musical icon. Now Alicia Keys has brought her talents to Broadway with her new show “Hell’s Kitchen”, a New York mother-daughter love story with a STRONG co-sign from Wallo & Gillie!

Spread the love