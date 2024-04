N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legend himself, Erick Sermon! Drink Champs alumni and hip-hop legend Erick Sermon joins us once again! Erick shares his journey in hip-hop, from his come up, changing the game with Parrish Smith and their group EPMD and much more!

Erick talks about the importance of owning your publishing, and shares stories of Def Jam, Michael Jackson, Wu Tang Clan and much much more.