N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary, Lyor Cohen!

One of Hip-Hop’s most notable executives, Lyor Cohen joins us to share his story.

Lyor shares stories of being Run-DMC’s road manager, and his professional growth from artist development to label executive!

Lyor talks about his time at the iconic Def Jam Records, working with hip-hop’s elite artists, co-founding 300 Entertainment and much much more!