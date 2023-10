OT The Real joins forces with producer AraabMUZIK for a new collab album, titled ZOMBIE. Produced entirely by AraabMUZIK and executive produced by Benny The Butcher. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Elcamino, Conway The Machine. 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz, Amir Ali and LIHTZ.

You can stream ZOMBIE in its entirety below.