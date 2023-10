Paul Wall and Termanology return with a new joint project titled, Start Finish Repeat. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by AZ, CL Smooth, Bun B, Tony Sunshine, Big K.R.I.T., Peedi Crakk, Sheek Louch, Nems and more.

You can stream Start Finish Repeat in its entirety below. And also check out their new video “Houston BBQ”.