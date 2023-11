A few weeks after releasing their Start Finish Repeat album, Paul Wall and Termanology premiere the deluxe version. They add an additional 5 new tracks including “Stay Focused”, “Talk About It (Remix)” featuring KXNG Crooked, “Thailand” with Smif-N-Wessun, “Pushin Paper” with Brian Angel and “Money Motivation” featuring Nim K.

You can stream Start Finish Repeat (Deluxe) in its entirety below.