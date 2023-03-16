Eshu Tune the alter-ego of comedian Hannibal Burress link up with Paul Wall & Danny Brown for his “Veneers (Remix)”. The original was featured on his self-titled project from 2022. He had this to say about the record:

“When I made ‘Knee Brace,’ I thought I wasn’t capable of making anything more powerful, but then we made the remix to ‘Veneers. Thanks to Paul Wall and Danny Brown for joining me on the track. Danny’s verse made me step my bars up for real because I was lallygagging on the original.”

You can stream Veneers (Remix)” below.