After a hiatus from music, T.I. is back at it with his new single, “Vacay” featuring Kamp Mphela. On the new record, Tip speaks to the ladies and lives it up with his plush lifestyle and extravagant vacations. Off of T.I.’s upcoming album, Kiss The Ring, which is his first album since 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A.

Watch the “Vacay” video below.