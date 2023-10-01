Paul Wall and Termanology give fans another new single. This one is titled “No Apologies” featuring Bun B and Deandre Niko. Produced by Statik Selektah. With the uplifting hook by singer Deandre Niko, Paul Wall, Bun B, and Termanology rap about overcoming the hardships of life over the laid back instrumental. Off of Paul Wall and Termanology’s upcoming album Star Finish Repeat, which drop October 19th and will feature guest appearances by AZ, Big K.R.I.T., Tems, CL Smooth, Sheek Louch, Peedi Crakk, Tony Sunshine, and more.

You can stream “No Apologies” below.